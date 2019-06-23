Norfolk Show 'digital zone' will showcase technology for home and classroom

Technology to help in the home and the classroom will be on show at Norfolk Council Council's Digital Zone at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Ian Burt

Visitors to this year's Royal Norfolk Show can get hands-on experience with the latest technology thanks to Norfolk County Council.

The Digital Zone will showcase cutting-edge devices with three different areas focusing on how technology can help us at home, in the classroom and in the wider world.

Digital Learning will have fun, interactive activities for children including virtual reality (VR) headsets, Lego engineering sets and programmable robots.

Home of the Future will showcase the latest in "assistive technology" - gadgets that help elderly and disabled people remain independent for longer including smart speakers, fall sensors and a Ring doorbell.

Get Connected will feature the Internet of Things, with sensors that can detect if a farm gate has opened, if a bin has been filled or an area has flooded.

- Norfolk County Council's Digital Zone can be found at stand 252 on Avenue Nine, Second Drive.