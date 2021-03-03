News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New cycle path delayed because of bad weather

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:59 PM March 3, 2021   
Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be put in place around a town’s estate, as work to build a new shared cycle path will begin in January.

The build of a new cycle and pedestrian path on Croxton Road has been delayed after bad weather conditions.  - Credit: Google maps

The construction of a new cycle and pedestrian path has been delayed after bad weather conditions. 

Work to widen a section of the existing path on the west side of Croxton Road in Thetford, to convert it to a shared use cycle and pedestrian path, is said to be “progressing well” despite delays brought by the recent wintry weather.  

The work is now expected to be completed in early April, two weeks later than originally scheduled. 

Once the work is complete the team will return to the site in late autumn to plant 14 trees which will be a mixture of large-leaved lime, crab apple and elm.  

The cycle/pedestrian scheme is part of a number of measures being funded by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership from its Growth Deal, which aims to improve sustainable transport and promote non-motorised transport such as walking and cycling. 

To allow the work to be carried out safely and swiftly it has been necessary to put in place lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow vehicles to move past the works.  




You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police operation to enforce lockdown

Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The body of a man has been found in water at Sparham Pools.

Family of missing man informed after body found in water

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus

'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus