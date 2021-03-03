New cycle path delayed because of bad weather

Published: 2:59 PM March 3, 2021

The build of a new cycle and pedestrian path on Croxton Road has been delayed after bad weather conditions. - Credit: Google maps

The construction of a new cycle and pedestrian path has been delayed after bad weather conditions.

Work to widen a section of the existing path on the west side of Croxton Road in Thetford, to convert it to a shared use cycle and pedestrian path, is said to be “progressing well” despite delays brought by the recent wintry weather.

The work is now expected to be completed in early April, two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Once the work is complete the team will return to the site in late autumn to plant 14 trees which will be a mixture of large-leaved lime, crab apple and elm.

The cycle/pedestrian scheme is part of a number of measures being funded by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership from its Growth Deal, which aims to improve sustainable transport and promote non-motorised transport such as walking and cycling.

To allow the work to be carried out safely and swiftly it has been necessary to put in place lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow vehicles to move past the works.











