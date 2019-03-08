Search

Watch live: Norfolk political history as county council broadcasts cabinet meeting on YouTube

PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 20 May 2019

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Archant

A small piece of political history is being made in Norfolk this morning - with the first ever live streaming of a Norfolk County Council cabinet meeting.

Taking place right now, the first meeting of the new cabinet at County Hall is being streamed via Youtube.

So far more than a dozen people have tuned in, and you can join them. The committee meeting began at 10am and is the first since the council reverted back to a cabinet system of governance.

It is the council's debut live stream, after the provision was agreed at a meeting of the council's digital innovations committee in January.

The idea was original floated by Labour councillor Dave Rowntree last year in a motion to full council, but this was voted down.

However, it was brought back to the table in January and today's stream is the result.

