Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa Archant

A safety audit has identified numerous issues with a roundabout in Horsford labelled “dangerous” by residents and councillors.

Concerns were raised about the Holt Road junction last year after it was built off-centre from the road by David Wilson Homes.

People living nearby claimed its location along the 40mph stretch had left them unable to leave their homes safely.

Norfolk County Council carried out a safety audit in January and has since identified multiple issues for road users using the roundabout.

Stephen Jamieson, 62, who has lived on Holt Road for more than 40 years, welcomed the findings.

He said: “We are really glad the council is looking at it.

“You can’t see the cars coming round the new roundabout, so when you pull out [from the driveway] you have to just go for it. You have no choice.

“My concern is we will get killed by something coming round the corner.”

Speaking in December, Mr Jamieson said his wife had initially refused to exit their driveway after almost being hit by a car as she pulled out.

The junction’s location was approved by Broadland District Council’s planning committee in 2017.

However members did not consider it to be in the “optimal location”.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said there had been no recorded accidents at the new roundabout since it came into operation.

The spokesperson added: “However, the audit did identify a number of issues for road users including forward visibility.

“We are in discussions with the developer about the best course of action for resolving these issues and will be keeping local residents informed as these discussions progress.

“It is a requirement that all new road schemes undergo a safety audit once they are up and running and in line with this, an audit was carried out on the new roundabout on Holt Road in Horsford in January.”

The junction is used to access David Wilson Homes’s 259-home Kingfisher Meadow development at Green Lane.

Speaking last year, Norfolk county councillor for Horsford, said the junction was not only dangerous, but should “never have happened” as the council’s audit team should not have passed it as safe.