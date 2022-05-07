'A frightening sight': Councillor's plea for action after waste site blaze

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah/Ian Burt

A west Norfolk councillor has described the scene of a large-scale blaze which caused disruption across a village as a "frightening sight".

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze which started in a waste site in Main Road, Clenchwarton, just before 4.30pm on Friday, May 6.

Paul Kunes, councillor for Terrington Ward, said fires are not unusual for the area but said Friday's blaze was on a "bigger scale".

He said: "These fires at this site happens two or three times a week sometimes.

Councillor Paul Kunes, of Terrington Ward - Credit: Ian Burt

"Yesterday's fire was bigger and had huge flames and a giant cloud of thick, black smoke.

"I got to the scene just before police closed the road - it was a frightening sight."

Smoke could be seen billowing from the blaze, which happened close to King's Lynn, causing many concerned neighbours to take to social media with images and videos of the incident.

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the blaze, as well as several police cars.

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah

Police also closed the road while the fire was being dealt with and urged drivers to find alternative routes, while King's Lynn Police advised residents in the nearby area to keep their windows closed.

Mr Kunes added that the fire service had attended up to 12 times over the past year and a half and has caused "huge frustration".

He said: "I, and my fellow councillors, have been contacted numerous times over the last few years.

"I find it very, very frustrating."

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

In the immediate aftermath, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman advised that they expected the incident to last "a number of hours".

In total, the fire had been burning for more than 14 hours but it is currently unknown if there are any injuries in the incident.

Appliances from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Swaffham were among fire engines in attendance.

As of 3pm on Saturday (May 7), the fire service said the fire has been extinguished but that some units remain on site as a "precaution".



