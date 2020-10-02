Council confirms it will investigate new crossing on busy road

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell who is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. He, along with Costessey county councillor Tim East, wants a pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Investigations into a potential new pedestrian crossing across a busy road have been cautiously welcomed as a step in the right direction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey. Picture: Bill Smith Tim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey. Picture: Bill Smith

Gary Blundell, Costessey Town Council member, set up an online petition this year for a signalised crossing at William Frost Way between Next Home store and Sainsbury’s supermarket on Longwater Retail Park, which attracted 932 signatures.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson confirmed investigations into the possibility were now “getting under way”.

Mr Blundell said he felt positive that the county council was going to do initial investigations, which he said could start this autumn.

But Costessey county councillor Tim East, who called the road dangerous and backed the crossing, warned it could take several years to be built if it relied on a large housing developer funding the project.

MORE: ‘It is an accident waiting to happen’ - Urgent call for safer crossing near busy retail park

He said: “People take their lives in their hands to cross from Next to Sainsbury’s. The investigation is a step in the right direction. It is only an assessment on whether it is feasible or not. What we want is the actual crossing there and the big problem is who will pay for it?

“If it is going to rely on developer contributions it might be from the Easton development for around 900 houses and not a brick has been laid.”

The Easton development was approved by South Norfolk Council in 2016.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson, said: “This study is expected to be complete by the new year and will include pedestrian and traffic counts. The pedestrian crossing, which is a requirement of the Easton housing development, will be funded by the developers.

“We look for a range of funding sources, including government and developer money, to help bring forward improvements such as this.”

Mr Blundell said: “I’m happier the crossing is being recognised. A crossing is needed. I’d be happier if it could move a little bit quicker. The longer it takes the longer we have for people to get hurt in that area.”

He added many drivers do not stick to 30mph and the road is crossed by students going to Ormiston Victory Academy and parents with buggies.

Mr Blundell said more people were using the Longwater Retail Park and the area was busy due to its proximity to the A47 as well as Queen’s Hill housing development which has around 2,000 homes.