Warning over con artists trying 'council tax' scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:30 AM May 5, 2021   
Trading Standards officers have urged people not to fall for cold calls about 'council tax'. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Con artists are trying to trick Norfolk people out of cash by claiming their properties have been placed in the wrong council tax band.

Norfolk Trading Standards officers, based at Norfolk County Council, have issued a warning about the cold call telephone scam.

It comes after a would-be victim in Norfolk was telephoned and told their ‘council tax' was 'banded incorrectly’ and that they were ‘due a rebate’.

The caller then stated a ‘property surveyor would be required to inspect the property’ for which they would need to take payment of £140.

The intended victim hung up, but Trading Standards officers urged other people not to be taken in by the scam.

A spokesman said: "Our advice is always be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal or financial details if approached in this manner."

 Suspicious cold calls can be reported on 0808 223 1133.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
