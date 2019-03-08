Caravan 'community' ordered to leave following residents' complaints

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Caravans parked near a country park in Trowse have been ordered to leave the area following complaints about people stealing water and electricity from residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Whitlingham Lane, which leads to Whitlingham Country Park, has been used as an unofficial parking spot for several years by people living in vans and caravans.

But residents claim the number of vehicles now permanently parked in the area has dramatically increased over the past 18 months.

Now, Norfolk County Council has served six "direction to leave land" notices to caravan owners, stating they must vacate the area by 6pm on Thursday, June 6.

One 50-year-old resident, who lives on Whitlingham Lane, said: "There has always been a community of van people down here and most of them are lovely, but there has never been this many caravans.

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"One or two of them are now causing trouble, not just for the local community, but for other van dwellers too."

The man, who did not want to be named, said he had recently caught someone attempting to steal water from his property.

You may also want to watch:

His experience was echoed by three other residents on Whitlingham Lane who said people had tried to take water from their taps late at night.

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous said, "They were using our neighbour's outside electricity point to charge their phones and outside water taps. It's just weird."

On Tuesday, about 16 campervans and caravans - unattached to a vehicle - could be seen parked in the area, which is located south of Norwich.

The council notices were served on June 4 and appear to have only been posted on the doors of caravans, rather than campervans.

One campervan owner, who did not want to be named, said: "There seems to be a bit of turbulence, but as far as I am aware that has always been the case. Some people who turn up are a bit more disruptive.

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"However, everyone I know who lives here is wanting to keep things as peaceful and as calm as possible.

"It is a shame when things disturb the peace."

Those ordered to leave the area could face a fine of up to £1,000 if they fail to move.

Attempts were made to speak with those living in caravans.