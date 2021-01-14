News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest opens into death of nurse who was found on Boxing Day

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:34 AM January 14, 2021   
The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

An inquest has opened into the death of a nurse who was discovered at her home on Boxing Day.

The medical cause of death for Christine Julie O’Donoghue, 57, of New Street, Cromer, was alcohol poisoning, the hearing was told. 

Her inquest was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, on Thursday, January 14.  

The inquest has been adjourned until Wednesday, April 14. 

