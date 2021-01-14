Inquest opens into death of nurse who was found on Boxing Day

Published: 11:34 AM January 14, 2021

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a nurse who was discovered at her home on Boxing Day.

The medical cause of death for Christine Julie O’Donoghue, 57, of New Street, Cromer, was alcohol poisoning, the hearing was told.

Her inquest was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, on Thursday, January 14.

The inquest has been adjourned until Wednesday, April 14.