Men's inquests adjourned for further review

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after the crash which led to Tony Skerratt's death, in which a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

Inquests into the deaths of two men have been adjourned for further reviews following hearings in Norwich.

Pre-inquest hearings were held for road traffic collision victim Tony Skerratt, 44, and John Shreeve, 60, who choked to death at a care home, at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday.

Mr Skerratt, from Enfield, was the passenger of a lorry which was involved in a crash on the A11 near Attleborough on February 26 this year. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pre-inquest review heard the collision was still being investigated and senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the case for another review on January 22, 2020. The opening of Mr Shreeve's inquest in April this year heard he died following a period of choking at Ivydene Residential Home in Ormesby St Margaret, where he lived, on March 31.

Tuesday's pre-inquest review heard statements were still being gathered and the case was adjourned for another review on November 22.