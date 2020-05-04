Inquest opens into death of prisoner
PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 May 2020
Archant Norfolk 2016
An inquest into the death of a prisoner at Wayland Prison has been opened.
Jamie Whyte, 46, of Thompson Road, Griston, near Watton, died on April 22 this year.
Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, who opened the inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday May 4, read from a statement by a family liaison officer at the jail.
It said Mr Whyte was born in 1974 at Whitechapel in London.
He was found with a ligature around his neck, Ms Lake said.
She added the cause of death was ligature compression of the neck.
The inquest was adjourned until January 6 next year.
