Published: 12:08 PM February 5, 2021

A 19-year-old student died at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, an inquest heard.

Mary Robinson, of Colman Way, East Harling, died on January 31.

An inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, February 5.

Yvonne Blake area coroner for Norfolk, gave Ms Robinson’s medical cause of death as a ligature injury.

The inquest has been adjourned June 28 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.