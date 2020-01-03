Two elderly women died after falls, inquest hears

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Two elderly women died in hospital after falls, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquests of June Evans and Janet McIntosh on January 3 at Norfolk Coroners Court.

Miss Evans, 78, died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 13. The medical cause of death was a fall with severe rhabdomyolysis.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Lake set an inquest date for March 17.

Janet McIntosh, 81, from Attleborough, died on December 20 at the NNUH after suffering a ruptured abdominal and aortic aneurysm following a fall.

The coroner said the 81-year-old had suffered a fracture and had been lying for a long time before setting an inquest date of March 12.

Mrs Lake also opened three inquest pre-inquest reviews, adjourning the inquests into the deaths of 27-year-old Craig Cooke and 33-year-old Adam Milikin until March 6 and April 3 respectively.

The inquest of Nicolas Ireland will be held on January 27.