Two elderly women died after falls, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 13:02 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 03 January 2020
Two elderly women died in hospital after falls, an inquest has heard.
Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquests of June Evans and Janet McIntosh on January 3 at Norfolk Coroners Court.
Miss Evans, 78, died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 13. The medical cause of death was a fall with severe rhabdomyolysis.
Mrs Lake set an inquest date for March 17.
Janet McIntosh, 81, from Attleborough, died on December 20 at the NNUH after suffering a ruptured abdominal and aortic aneurysm following a fall.
The coroner said the 81-year-old had suffered a fracture and had been lying for a long time before setting an inquest date of March 12.
Mrs Lake also opened three inquest pre-inquest reviews, adjourning the inquests into the deaths of 27-year-old Craig Cooke and 33-year-old Adam Milikin until March 6 and April 3 respectively.
The inquest of Nicolas Ireland will be held on January 27.
