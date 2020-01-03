Search

Advanced search

Two elderly women died after falls, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:02 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 03 January 2020

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Two elderly women died in hospital after falls, an inquest has heard.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquests of June Evans and Janet McIntosh on January 3 at Norfolk Coroners Court.

Miss Evans, 78, died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 13. The medical cause of death was a fall with severe rhabdomyolysis.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Lake set an inquest date for March 17.

Janet McIntosh, 81, from Attleborough, died on December 20 at the NNUH after suffering a ruptured abdominal and aortic aneurysm following a fall.

The coroner said the 81-year-old had suffered a fracture and had been lying for a long time before setting an inquest date of March 12.

Mrs Lake also opened three inquest pre-inquest reviews, adjourning the inquests into the deaths of 27-year-old Craig Cooke and 33-year-old Adam Milikin until March 6 and April 3 respectively.

The inquest of Nicolas Ireland will be held on January 27.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Preston North End v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke will provide an injury update on the hamstring issue that forced Teemu Pukki to depart in Norwich City's 1-1 New Year's Day Premier League draw against Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Have you been offered a cheap iPhone?

Police appealing for witnesses after a burglary in King's Lynn Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists