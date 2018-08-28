Search

Twenty-two year old’s body was discovered by a friend, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:13 16 January 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A 22-year-old man with a history of illicit drug use was discovered unconscious in his flat by a friend, an inquest has heard.

Justin Kelley was discovered unresponsive on the floor of his flat in Vauxhall Street, Norwich on April 19 last year.

At an inquest on Wednesday into his death, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard evidence from Dean Frosdick, who had been staying with Mr Kelley at the time of his death and discovered his body. It also heard from police officers who attended the flat and Mr Kelley’s GP practice.

The court heard how Mr Kelley was a known heroin user, lived a chaotic life and suffered from diabetes which was not being correctly managed.

A port-mortem report gave Mr Kelley’s cause of death as ketoacidosis due to diabetes mellitus, self neglect and illicit drug use.

Closing the inquest, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, gave a conclusion of drug related death.

