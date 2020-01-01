Woman died during cosmetic surgery in Turkey, inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

A 31-year-old woman died during a cosmetic procedure abroad, an inquest has heard.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened the inquest into the death of Melissa Kerr, from Gorleston, at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, February 14.

According to the coroner, Ms Kerr was on holiday in Istanbul, Turkey, when she underwent a cosmetic procedure on November 19, 2019, at the Private Medicana Haznedar Hospital.

She died during the operation.

The inquest, held at Carrow House, Norwich, heard that the medical cause of death was pulmonary thromboembolism and fat embolism, as a result of elective cosmetic surgery, a gluteal augmentation.

The full inquest is set to take place on April 7, 2020, at the Norfolk Coroner's Court.