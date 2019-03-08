Inquest opened into the death of woman from Thursford
PUBLISHED: 12:38 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 March 2019
Archant Norfolk 2016
An inquest has opened into the death of a 71-year-old woman from Thursford, near Fakenham.
Paulette Doncaster died at her home in Ball’s Lane, Thursford, on March 11.
At the inquest opening into Mrs Doncaster’s death on Monday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard that an identification statement had been provided by Timothy Doncaster, Mrs Doncaster’s husband.
Mrs Doncaster’s cause of death was given as hanging.
The inquest has been adjourned until July 11.