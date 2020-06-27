Coroner in plea for help to find family of woman who died at 91

The Norfolk Coroner has appealed for help in finding the next of kin of Renee Loades. Picture Simon Parkin Archant

An appeal has been made to track down the next of kin of a 91-year-old woman who died earlier this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find relatives of Renee Loades, who lived at East Bilney, between Dereham and Fakenham.

Mrs Loades died on April 12, but extensive enquiries by the Coroner’s Office have failed to identify who her next of kin were.

It is thought she might have relatives in Preston, Lancashire or in the Hornsea/Patrington areas of Yorkshire.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to her death.

Anyone with information relating to Mrs Loades should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.