Coroner in plea for help to find family of woman who died at 91
PUBLISHED: 09:08 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 27 June 2020
Archant
An appeal has been made to track down the next of kin of a 91-year-old woman who died earlier this year.
The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find relatives of Renee Loades, who lived at East Bilney, between Dereham and Fakenham.
Mrs Loades died on April 12, but extensive enquiries by the Coroner’s Office have failed to identify who her next of kin were.
It is thought she might have relatives in Preston, Lancashire or in the Hornsea/Patrington areas of Yorkshire.
There were no suspicious circumstances that led to her death.
Anyone with information relating to Mrs Loades should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.
