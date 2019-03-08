Search

Coroner to demand health trust improves its note taking and communication with other agencies

PUBLISHED: 14:16 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 18 March 2019

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Archant

A coroner has outlined her plans for a report demanding the mental health trust which was responsible for the care of Wymondham teenager Ellie Long takes action in order to prevent further deaths.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, has said she will be issuing a regulation 28 report to Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), calling on the authority to make improvements to note taking and its communication with outside agencies following the 15-year-old’s death.

The Wymondham High School student, who suffered with anorexia and depression, died on December 12, 2017.

Following an inquest into her death earlier this year, Ellie’s family hit out at a litany of failings by mental health professionals.

At a regulation 28 hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s court on Monday, Ms Lake told Ellie’s family, representatives for NSFT and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) that she would be issuing a report for two matters against NSFT.

Addressing issues previously raised with both NSFT and EEAS, Ms Lake said she was satisfied NSFT had addressed concerns raised about its handling of written crisis plans and named lead care providers for patients but not its auditing of routine records and communications with external agencies.

On the auditing of routine records, she said: “Good record keeping is an integral part of a good service and must be second nature to all staff and is a key component in reducing risk.”

She added that, despite some improvements by the trust she remained concerned about staff note taking, so would be issuing the authority with a report.

Me Lake also called for the trust to improve it’s communication with outside agencies after communication with Ellie’s GP and school were highlighted as poor during the inquest into the teenager’s death.

Ms lake said: “It’s the importance of sharing information with external agencies that has to be addressed,

“I’m not satisfied that action has been taken to prevent further deaths so I will be issuing a report.”

Addressing EEAS Ms Lake said she was satisfied with the improvements the ambulance trust had made to its call handler’s mental health training, but requested the service issue an update on its training to the coroner’s office and Ellie’s family later this year.

The regulation 28 report will be sent to NSFT and Ellie’s family later today, after which both are expected to issue a statement.

