Factory worker was found dead at home, court told
A 26-year-old factory worker was found dead after a relationship breakdown.
Elvis Kivlenieks was pronounced dead at his home in Loke Road, King's Lynn, at 5.34am on Monday, January 10.
A post mortem gave the cause of death as hanging, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court was told.
A pathologist's report said he had earlier consumed enough alcohol to cause "mild to moderate drunkenness".
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard in evidence Mr Kivlenieks had been in an "on and off" relationship for 10 months, which had ended shortly before his death.
She concluded he had hanged himself but it was not clear whether he had intended to take his own life.
If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.
Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.