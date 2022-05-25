Factory worker was found dead at home, court told

Elvis Kivlenieks was fouind dead at his home in Loke Road, in King's Lynn, an inquest heard - Credit: Google

A 26-year-old factory worker was found dead after a relationship breakdown.

Elvis Kivlenieks was pronounced dead at his home in Loke Road, King's Lynn, at 5.34am on Monday, January 10.

A post mortem gave the cause of death as hanging, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court was told.

A pathologist's report said he had earlier consumed enough alcohol to cause "mild to moderate drunkenness".

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard in evidence Mr Kivlenieks had been in an "on and off" relationship for 10 months, which had ended shortly before his death.

She concluded he had hanged himself but it was not clear whether he had intended to take his own life.

