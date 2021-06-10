Covid outbreaks in Norfolk fall, as Breckland concerns ease

Published: 10:43 AM June 10, 2021

The number of coronavirus outbreaks in Norfolk has fallen. - Credit: PA

The number of Covid outbreaks in Norfolk - defined as two or more linked cases - has fallen, amid declining case rates.

And concerns about a previous rise in Breckland - focused around schools in the Thetford area - have eased after case rates in the district dropped by nearly 50pc.

Latest statistics also show the number of people with Covid-19 being treated in the county's hospitals has fallen.

That was down to three, as of Tuesday, June 8, compared to six the week before. None were in critical care.

Figures from Norfolk County Council showed that, as of Wednesday, June 9 there were 40 outbreaks across Norfolk, two fewer than the week before.

Nineteen were in schools and colleges and 16 in businesses and workplaces. The number among care providers fell from five to three.

Overall, coronavirus case rates in Norfolk dropped by 7.5pc in the seven days up to Wednesday, July 9.

They fell to 10.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 11.7 per 100,000 the previous week.

That means Norfolk is below the national average of 47.7 cases per 100,000, which went up by 53.5pc on the previous week.

It is also below the East of England average of 24.2 cases per 100,000.

The council had been keeping watch on the previous week's case rate rise in Breckland, with deputy public health director Diane Steiner saying it was "responding appropriately" to manage outbreaks there.

Diane Steiner, deputy director of public health in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

But rates in Breckland have dropped by 47.5pc, from 28.6 cases per 100,000 to 15 per 100,000, with just three cases in Thetford South in the seven days up to Friday, June 4 and four in Thetford Central and East.

Rates in Broadland fell by 4.8pc, from 16.1 cases per 100,000 to 15.3, while Great Yarmouth saw a 14.3pc drop from seven cases per 100,000 to six.

North Norfolk saw a 20pc drop, from 9.5 cases per 100,000 to 7.6.

But Norwich, South Norfolk and King's Lynn / West Norfolk saw increases, although with such low numbers, a handful of cases triggers a large percentage increase.

Norwich went up 27.3pc, from 7.8 cases per 100,000 to 10, while South Norfolk's increase from 3.5 cases per 100,000 to 9.2 was a 160pc rise.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk saw an increase of 33.3pc, from 7.9 cases per 100,000 to 10.6.



