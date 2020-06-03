Two new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital

The James Paget University Hospital has confirmed new coronavirus deaths. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A further two patients have died of coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital.

The deaths occurred at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, on June 1 and June 2, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 114.

For the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, it is the third consecutive day, no new deaths have been reported.

Figures show that the last reported death at the NNUH was on May 28 and for the QEH 10 days ago on May 23.

On Wednesday, the NNUH announced it was currently treating just five patients for the virus.

The newest fatalities brings the number of people to have died from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals to 379.

In East Suffolk and North Essex 335 people have died since the start of the pandemic, an increase of two from the day before. At the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds there have been three new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 73.

NHS England confirmed a further 179 people, the youngest aged 12, have died from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,044.

Of those, four patients aged 73 and 93, had no known underlying health conditions.