Coronavirus cases in Norfolk drop by more than a third in a week

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:01 AM March 5, 2021    Updated: 10:30 AM March 5, 2021
Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk have fallen by more than a third in a week, a drop which has been described as "very encouraging" by the county's director of public health.

The number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 being treated in Norfolk's hospitals has fallen by almost 100.

And the number of outbreaks in care homes, businesses and schools has also fallen.

The incidence rate for Norfolk over the seven days to Friday, February 16 was 59.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said: "The number of cases of Covid in Norfolk is steadily dropping and we are very encouraged by that.

"That's a drop of over a third - 35per cent from last week.

"Numbers are dropping steadily across Norfolk and in all areas and that is very encouraging because it starts to put us on to that roadmap of coming out of restrictions."

There were 538 cases in Norfolk in the seven days to  February 26 - 294 fewer compared to the previous week.

As of March 2, there were 108 patients in Norfolk's hospitals who had tested positive for Covid-19, 97 fewer than the week before.

Ten remain in intensive care, five fewer than the previous week.

But there have been 12 more deaths of patients who had coronavirus, taking the total who have died in hospital with the virus to 1,548.

The number of outbreaks has also fallen. There are currently 107 outbreaks in care providers, including care homes.

That is a 14.4pc drop on the 125 outbreaks a week ago.

Across businesses and workplace settings there are 59 open outbreaks, compared to 65 outbreaks seven days ago, a 9.2 pc decrease.

And in schools and colleges there are 22 open outbreaks, compared to 35 a week ago - a 37.1pc drop.

Keen to stem the spread, council bosses are urging people who are going out to work or to visit people once care homes reopen to make sure they get tested twice a week.

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Wavney towns. Picture: Sarah

People are being urged to get tested twice a week. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rapid community testing and workplace testing is being offered, but people with symptoms should still book tests via www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

