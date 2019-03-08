Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Meet the couple bringing traditional cookies back as they open a new Norfolk store

PUBLISHED: 15:55 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 21 July 2019

Mike Fish and his wife Samantha Tate, who created Norfolk Cookie Company. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Mike Fish and his wife Samantha Tate, who created Norfolk Cookie Company. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Archant

A couple on the east coast hope to bring authentic cookies back to the county and have plans to open a shop in Norfolk.

Boasting a range of nine traditional flavours the business owners have created the perfect taste. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie CompanyBoasting a range of nine traditional flavours the business owners have created the perfect taste. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Mike Fish, from Norfolk Cookie Company, "wasn't much of a baker" growing up, but has since found solace in creating the perfect cookie.

Boasting a range of nine flavours, the father-of-four and his wife Samantha Tate, 43, say they have created the perfect taste, which cookie lovers are going "barmy" for.

The former theme park designer took to the food industry and initially launched the Norfolk Sausage Company in 2006, at Hemsby near Great Yarmouth.

But after years in the industry, the business owner realised there was a "big demand for cookies" and attempted to track down the best tasting cookies in the country.

the flavours are chocolate chip and orange, white chocolate, mixed spice, mint chocolate, ginger, original, maple and pecan granola, peanut butter as well as chocolate chi. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Companythe flavours are chocolate chip and orange, white chocolate, mixed spice, mint chocolate, ginger, original, maple and pecan granola, peanut butter as well as chocolate chi. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

"We were looking for a Norfolk supplier of biscuits, we searched the UK for the best cookies and we found them in Devon," he said.

"People would come all this way to eat cookies from Devon, so we decided to start making them ourselves."

In the last three months, the 50-year-old from East Somerton has made 20,000 cookies and says the couple are "neck deep in cookie dough".

After eight months of development, they believe they have finally created the perfect cookie and plan to open a store on Beach Road, Hemsby next weekend (July 27).

Mr Fish said: Mr Fish said: "I think there is a big demand for cookies". Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

"We had the initial idea at the back end of last year and then we just started playing around.

"We hadn't had a lot of experience making them, we just honed in on that and made it perfect," Mr Fish said.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Fish said the cookies have gone back to traditional methods and are authentic.

"We have a short shelf life on them, everything down to the packaging is traditional," he said.

As it stands, the flavours are chocolate chip and orange, white chocolate, mixed spice, mint chocolate, ginger, original, maple and pecan granola and peanut butter, as well as the classic favourite chocolate chip cookies.

But the business owner revealed a fresh batch of flavours could soon be revealed, as well as a new range of granola cookies.

"I have no idea how, but it has just gone mad - I think there is a big demand for cookies," he said.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Can you spot anyone you know in our Run Norwich photos?

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

RSPCA and PETA join debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Meet the couple bringing traditional cookies back as they open a new Norfolk store

Mike Fish and his wife Samantha Tate, who created Norfolk Cookie Company. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Can you spot yourself at the Sunset Festival?

The Hunstant Sunset Festival has taken place in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Soapbox racers take to the streets as Mundesley derby returns

Dozens of thrill-seekers took to the track in Mundsley for a day full of broken wheels and running into hay bales. Picture: Jon Wood

Family fun returns to fair celebrating all things country

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists