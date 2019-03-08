Meet the couple bringing traditional cookies back as they open a new Norfolk store

Mike Fish and his wife Samantha Tate, who created Norfolk Cookie Company. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company Archant

A couple on the east coast hope to bring authentic cookies back to the county and have plans to open a shop in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boasting a range of nine traditional flavours the business owners have created the perfect taste. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company Boasting a range of nine traditional flavours the business owners have created the perfect taste. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Mike Fish, from Norfolk Cookie Company, "wasn't much of a baker" growing up, but has since found solace in creating the perfect cookie.

Boasting a range of nine flavours, the father-of-four and his wife Samantha Tate, 43, say they have created the perfect taste, which cookie lovers are going "barmy" for.

The former theme park designer took to the food industry and initially launched the Norfolk Sausage Company in 2006, at Hemsby near Great Yarmouth.

But after years in the industry, the business owner realised there was a "big demand for cookies" and attempted to track down the best tasting cookies in the country.

the flavours are chocolate chip and orange, white chocolate, mixed spice, mint chocolate, ginger, original, maple and pecan granola, peanut butter as well as chocolate chi. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company the flavours are chocolate chip and orange, white chocolate, mixed spice, mint chocolate, ginger, original, maple and pecan granola, peanut butter as well as chocolate chi. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

"We were looking for a Norfolk supplier of biscuits, we searched the UK for the best cookies and we found them in Devon," he said.

"People would come all this way to eat cookies from Devon, so we decided to start making them ourselves."

In the last three months, the 50-year-old from East Somerton has made 20,000 cookies and says the couple are "neck deep in cookie dough".

After eight months of development, they believe they have finally created the perfect cookie and plan to open a store on Beach Road, Hemsby next weekend (July 27).

Mr Fish said: "I think there is a big demand for cookies". Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company Mr Fish said: "I think there is a big demand for cookies". Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

"We had the initial idea at the back end of last year and then we just started playing around.

"We hadn't had a lot of experience making them, we just honed in on that and made it perfect," Mr Fish said.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Fish said the cookies have gone back to traditional methods and are authentic.

"We have a short shelf life on them, everything down to the packaging is traditional," he said.

As it stands, the flavours are chocolate chip and orange, white chocolate, mixed spice, mint chocolate, ginger, original, maple and pecan granola and peanut butter, as well as the classic favourite chocolate chip cookies.

But the business owner revealed a fresh batch of flavours could soon be revealed, as well as a new range of granola cookies.

"I have no idea how, but it has just gone mad - I think there is a big demand for cookies," he said.