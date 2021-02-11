Published: 3:20 PM February 11, 2021

A Norfolk consultant has been selected for a pivotal role to help transform care for people living with diabetes in the region.

Dr Jason Cheung, clinical lead for the inpatient diabetes service at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, has been selected as a Diabetes UK clinical champion for the east of England.

As a clinical champion, Dr Cheung will join a two-year leadership development programme, supported by Diabetes UK.

Through his training, he will identify areas in need of improvement and drive vital changes to the diabetes services that people in the east of England receive.

Dr Cheung said: "In my new role I aim to gain further ground in delivering a safe, supportive, and compassionate diabetes care when they are staying in hospitals, both in my workplace and across the country."

There are more than 350,000 people living with a diabetes diagnosis in the east of England.