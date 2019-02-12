Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet the people looking after the police archives

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 March 2019

Volunteer Histoarians Photo: Brittany Creasey

Volunteer Histoarians Photo: Brittany Creasey

Archant

Kept under lock and key in the basement of Norfolk Constabulary’s HQ, among the old case files and forgotten stationary is also a treasure trove of archived material giving a fascinating insight into the force’s history.

1800's Lanterns Photo: Brittany Creasey1800's Lanterns Photo: Brittany Creasey

Set up in 1989 to mark Norfolk Constabulary’s 150th anniversary, the archive was created when material was bought to the force’s HQ from across the county.

The archives then fell into the care John Mason, a retired police officer who spent hours curating material and sourcing items from individual police stations all over Norfolk.

Today, the archives -which contain material dating back to 1836- are run by retired police officers who volunteer their time to maintain the archive, document its content and help members of the public to research history on family members who once served in the force.

On such occasions historians have unearthed numerous untold stories from the force’s history, from heroic officers who plucked bodies from rubble during the Second World War to officers who travelled abroad to catch criminals.

One such discovery found the first international arrest involving telegraphy was made by Great Yarmouth Borough Police in 1882, when officers from the force travelled to Cape Town, South Africa to collect wanted man John Robert Durrant.

The archives are also home to numerous artefacts which have been sourced by historians or donated by the public. Such items include decorative truncheons owned by former Chief Constables, police helmets, bicycles, lanterns, swords and uniforms one of which dates back to 1880’s.

John Smith, a retired police press officer who now helps care for the archive said: “If the public have any interest in family trees or relations that were in the Norfolk Police then we would welcome them to contact us and we may be able to assist them in building up their family trees.

“Or if anybody has any photographs or memorabilia from the past 170 years, then please get in contact with us,” he said.

Police bicycle Photo: Brittany CreaseyPolice bicycle Photo: Brittany Creasey

• To find out more about a former officer you can contact the historians at historians@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting

(a) the officer’s name with the book and page reference number,

(b) your postal address and telephone number

(c) the nature of your interest in the officer e.g. relative.

Panda up a treePanda up a tree

Or by writing to

Force Historian

C/O Facilities Department

Jubilee House, Falconers Chase

Photo:Brittany CreaseyPhoto:Brittany Creasey

Wymondham

Norfolk

NR18 0WW

Please bear in mind historians are volunteers and enquiries may take up to four weeks to respond to enquiries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

High street chain with stores across East Anglian towns becomes latest victim of high street crisis

Paperchase store in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

8 of the best pubs and restaurants in Norfolk serving pies

A raised pork pie is traditionally served cold Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Sheffield United still four points behind City after derby stalemate

Sheffield United's top scorer Billy Sharpe puts Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood under pressure at Hillsborough Picture: PA

Snooker tournament ends in disaster as fire rips through nearby unit

The moment players at Norwich Snooker Academy are evacuated due to a nearby fire at Rackheath Industrial Estate. Photo: Norwich Snooker Academy

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists