The Conservatives have unveiled their manifesto for the Norfolk County Council elections, including pledges to protect services.

With all 84 seats at County Hall up for grabs on May 6, the controlling Conservative group launched its manifesto on Friday.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said the Conservative group wants to deliver a better future for Norfolk and look towards recovery from the coronavirus but said their winning was not a done deal.

“We have got to convince people in the same way that anybody else does,” he said.

“To keep a Conservative-led county council we have got to have a good offering and we believe that we have put in there is exactly that.”

Asked if the group had broken a 2017 manifesto promise to keep council tax low through a 4pc increase this year, Mr Proctor said they were operating in extraordinary circumstances.

“With regard to the overall council tax, 2pc was a rise for adult social care.

“Regrettably, the government has not come forward with a settlement that meets our need, so we have had to take that position.

“The 1.99pc rise – we have been through a very difficult year, and county council and all the district councils have done extremely well to continue to provide the services that people value.

“If we want to have those services, we need to have funds.”

One key policy is for the council to go carbon neutral by 2030, Mr Proctor argued this was not contradictory to delivering the Norwich Western Link.

He said: “By the time it is all built then we are going to be in a situation where modes of travel will be different.

“There will be more electric cars and people will be thinking differently about how they travel and the road has a lot of support from the business community.”

Key manifesto pledges include:

Libraries, museums and recycling centres protected, with a £5m investment in libraries and recycling centres - including investment in two new library and education hubs in Great Yarmouth and Kings Lynn.

£10m for road repairs

£40m to refurbish and open new housing with care provision and supported living options

Carbon neutral council by 2030, planting over 1 million trees and investing in natural habitats

New £5m Community Youth Investment Fund to support positive activities, support young carers and develop employment opportunities

£3m in upgrading children’s homes and supported living accommodation

The council's current political make-up is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.