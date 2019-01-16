Norfolk company offers ‘dog cuddling’ sessions

Barking Mad South Norfolk is offering "dog cuddling" sessions. Picture: Barking Mad Archant

A dog caring business is hoping to help people who are lonely with volunteer ‘dog cuddling’ sessions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking Mad South Norfolk is offering people who feel isolated the chance to temporary look after a dog and spend time with other dog lovers.

It is also aimed at people who may work from home and need company.

Helen Tyler, of Barking Mad South Norfolk, said: “Whilst remote working has obvious advantages, working alone under pressure and not having the physical presence of a team to support you can lead to loneliness that can’t be fixed by any kind of app.

“Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles but also the motivation to go and take a walk at lunchtime.”

The sessions offer the opportunity to care for dogs at home, while owners are away on holiday.

To find out more go to www.barkingmad.uk.com