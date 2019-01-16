Norfolk company offers ‘dog cuddling’ sessions
16 January, 2019 - 11:09
Archant
A dog caring business is hoping to help people who are lonely with volunteer ‘dog cuddling’ sessions.
Barking Mad South Norfolk is offering people who feel isolated the chance to temporary look after a dog and spend time with other dog lovers.
It is also aimed at people who may work from home and need company.
Helen Tyler, of Barking Mad South Norfolk, said: “Whilst remote working has obvious advantages, working alone under pressure and not having the physical presence of a team to support you can lead to loneliness that can’t be fixed by any kind of app.
“Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles but also the motivation to go and take a walk at lunchtime.”
The sessions offer the opportunity to care for dogs at home, while owners are away on holiday.
To find out more go to www.barkingmad.uk.com