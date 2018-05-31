Search

New bereavement support line launched

PUBLISHED: 08:02 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 28 April 2020

Maria Voors and Tracey Dryhurst outside Priscilla Bacon Lodge with the postcards and hearts that will be sent to families to tell them about the new service. Picture: Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust

Handmade hearts, personal messages and a new support helpline have been launched to support bereaved families in Norfolk.

Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust (NCH&C) has set up the phone service which will be operated by chaplaincy staff and bereavement volunteers from the Priscilla Bacon Centre, seven days a week.

In addition the trust is sending out post cards, which have been donated by Priscilla Bacon, to families whose loved ones have received treatment at the trust with a message from the clinician who care for them. This will be alongside a handmade heart the patient would have been given during their care.

Tracey Dryhurst, team lead psychological service in specialist palliative care, said: “Bereavement is always a time of great sadness and change for families and individuals, but at this time these feelings will be heightened by the social distancing and the isolation that this brings.

“Normally we turn to one another for comfort in grief and so this Bereavement Support Helpline will give people the opportunity to have their story heard and understood and to gain information about practical ideas to cope with the thoughts and feelings of loss and to be connected with other bereavement organisations locally and nationally.

“We would like families and individuals of the patients that we have cared for to know that we continue to support them during this difficult time.”

The helpline will be open 9am and 5pm, seven days a week, on 01603 255728.

Topic Tags:

