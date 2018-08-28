Search

Massive donation gets Surviving Winter drive off to a flying start

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 November 2018

Claire Cullens, centre, chief executive, and Jenny Bevan, head of programmes Norfolk Community Foundation, with Joshua Hopkins of Hopkins Homes, who have donated to the Surviving Winter campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Within a week of launching, the Surviving Winter campaign, which aims to help those who suffer the most during the colder months, has reached a third of its fundraising target.

Spearheaded by the Norfolk Community Fund, and backed by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, this year’s campaign aims to raise £150,000 to help charities tackle winter poverty and isolation in Norfolk.

A third of that target has already been raised after housing developers Hopkins Homes donated £30,000 to the appeal with a further £20,000 from its Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund.

Joshua Hopkins of the Hopkins Charitable Fund said: “During our work with the community foundations for the Hopkins Charitable Fund it became apparent that there is a major crisis looming this winter.

“It’s estimated that around 40,000 households in Norfolk are living in fuel poverty. Last winter was a particularly harsh one weather-wise and we could be in for the same again this year. This, in combination with several factors such as the uncertainty around the roll out of universal credit, rising fuel prices, stagnant wages and higher living costs, could result in even more vulnerable people suffering this year.

“The Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund is for the explicit provision of assistance with fuel bills and other energy saving measures and, given their network across the county, disseminating part of the funding through the Norfolk Community Foundation makes perfect sense.”

The campaign is urging older people who do not need their winter fuel allowance to donate it to those who desperately do, as many are faced with choosing between paying the bills and putting food on the table.

Claire Cullens, Norfolk Community Foundation chief executive, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Hopkins Homes for their generous donation to the Surviving Winter appeal.

“When so many of us have so much, the fact that thousands of people are facing fuel poverty is truly horrendous.

“We are also working with our charity partners to help people who are hungry, isolated, scared and vulnerable during the winter months and those who simply don’t have a home.

“The more money we can raise from this appeal, the more people we can help.”

To donate, visit the Surviving Winter appeal donation page, or you can make a cheque payable to Norfolk Community Foundation and send it to Norfolk Community Foundation, St. James Mill, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN.

For more information about the Norfolk Community Foundation Surviving Winter appeal visit www.norfolkfoundation.com.

