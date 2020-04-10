Search

Volunteer groups across Norfolk awarded funding to support most vulnerable during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:41 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 10 April 2020

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Community groups and volunteers across Norfolk have been awarded grants of up to £1,000 as they continue to support the most vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Claire Cullens chief executive of the Norfolk Community Foundation . Picture; New Anglia LEP

From delivering food and prescriptions, to tackling loneliness and isolation, Norfolk’s charitable groups are working hard to ensure the most vulnerable in their communities are being cared for throughout the pandemic.

Nearly two weeks since its launch, Norfolk Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Community Response Fund has been awarding grants of up to £1,000 to ensure charitable groups can carry on their work.

Claire Cullens, Chief Executive of the Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have delivered funding quickly to the many local neighbourhood charities and organisations who have rallied to support our most vulnerable people across Norfolk.”

Already the funding has supported volunteers from Coltishall Parish Council, by helping them to purchase food, provide protective equipment and cover travel costs for those helping to support the elderly in their community.

The group are delivering essential supplies such as food, prescriptions and fuel as well as support over the phone for people in self-isolation who are feeling lonely.

A grant was also handed to Gorleston St Mary Magdalene PCC so volunteers can purchase food, pack food parcels and deliver them to doorsteps.

MORE: Norfolk Community Foundation’s Covid-19 response fund receives £50,000 boost

The Covid-19 response fund has supported Norwich’s ENYP’s Picnic Project, who have been focusing their efforts on those living in poverty and providing food parcels to families struggling with the extra cost of feeding their children during school closures.

And Norfolk charity, ASD Helping Hands, which offers support for those with autism, was awarded funding to buy equipment and software so it can run a live chat service to reduce isolation among their service users who may be struggling during this difficult time. The charity’s trained volunteers will be available six days a week from 9am to 9pm to provide help and a listening ear.

Tittleshall Village Hall Management Committee, in Kings Lynn, is another group who have received a grant as its volunteers have been cooking for those who are unwell, providing emergency travel, and making regular telephone calls to tackle isolation and loneliness.

MORE: Norfolk’s coronavirus community response fund receives £100,000

To donate to the Covid-19 Community Response Fund visit the Norfolk Foundation website.

To apply for a grant from the fund email grants@norfolkfoundation.com

