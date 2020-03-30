Norfolk Community Foundation’s Covid-19 response fund receives £50,000 boost

Claire Cullens, chief executive Norfolk Community Foundation, the organisatons Covid-19 responce fund has received a £50,000 boost from the National Emergencies Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A fund which has been set up to help Norfolk’s charities respond to the challenge posed by coronavirus has received a £50,000 boost from the National Emergencies Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since it was launched one week ago, Norfolk Community Foundation’s, Covid-19 Community Response Fund has received more than 60 applications from local charities and grassroots community projects.

The fund is designed to enable the county’s community groups to rise to the challenge posed by coronavirus.

It’s aim is to amass a pot of money which can then be distributed in the form of £1,000 grants across the county.

Several organisations have already received money, including Coltishall Parish Council, ASD Helping Hands, Gorleston St Mary Magdalene PCC, Tittleshall Village Hall Management Committee and ENYP’s Picnic Project.

Now, the fund has received a £50,000 donation from the National Emergencies Trust (NET), which was set up in the wake of the Grenfell Fire and Manchester Arena tragedies to raise and distribute money in the time of a domestic disaster.

You may also want to watch:

Lord Dannatt, who lives in Norfolk and is the chair of the NET Trustee Board, said: “[The donation] is incredibly good news, the NET has given a donation of £50,000 to all the community foundations up and down the country and personally I’m delighted that we’ve been able to send money to the Norfolk Foundation.”

Lord Dannatt, whose wife, Lady Pippa Dannatt, is the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, said since its inception, NET had seen an influx of donations to its central fund from a diverse range of large organisations and foundations.

“It’s quite a redistribution of wealth right across the country,” he said.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of NCF, said: “What NET have done is raise the awareness of fund raising and as a result we have had a £50,000 donation, which is huge. We’re absolutely overwhelmed to receive it.

Ms Cullen’s said she now hoped people from Norfolk would donate to the fund, and support the coronavirus response effort: “It’s now about people getting behind it locally.

“A lot of people aren’t able to volunteer because they’re in self-isolation but [donating and supporting] is another way you can get involved,” she said.

• To donate to the Covid-19 Community Response Fund visit the Norfolk Foundation website.

• To apply for a grant from the fund email grants@norfolkfoundation.com