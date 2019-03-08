Search

Photo competition shines a spotlight on inspirational charities to celebrate Norfolk Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:43 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 16 May 2019

The Norfolk Community Foundation are asking people to enter a photography competition celebrating the work of small charities. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation

Archant

Keen photographers are being invited to enter a photography competition which celebrates the work of local charities.

Organised by the Norfolk Community Foundation to celebrate Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27.

To be in with a chance of winning the 1st place prize of £500, photographers are being challenged to capture the work of local voluntary organisations and the difference they make to communities.

To be eligible the images must contain people, must have been taken in Norfolk, be 300 dpi or more and the entrant must live in the county. Entries which should be sent to info@norfolkfoundation.com by no later than Friday, June 21, 2019-

The winners of the competition will then be announced on Norfolk Day.

For more information and to see the competition terms and conditions visit the Norfolk Community Foundation web site.

