New one-stop shop Facebook group giving vital support to charities

Published: 7:47 AM March 5, 2021

Help is at hand for charities thanks to a new one-stop shop project linking people who want to help with worthy causes.

Norfolk Community Foundation has created Opportunities4Communities Facebook group where people can play a vital role in supporting charities, community groups, voluntary organisations by posting what help they want to offer.

Organisations joined up to the project can then reply to specific listings and go direct to to people who want to get involved.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “There are so many people in Norfolk desperate to do something good for their community or neighbourhood and part of our job is facilitate this. We are extremely excited to see Opportunities4Communities gather momentum and become the first stop for charities looking for support, and those who want to help.

"It could be someone looking to get involved as a trustee of a charity or a company that would like to provide some professional advice for free. Or we might have been offered some fantastic office furniture or a team is keen to offer practical support with painting or gardening."

Simon Wright, chief executive of child bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey’s. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey child bereavement charity, said: "Charities will often be unaware of who is able to offer something that's needed at the time they need it. By helping to connect charities with offers of help, this scheme has the potential to add to what charities can deliver in our communities and we look forward to the opportunities that it will provide to us."

Langley School is one of the first organisations to offer its support through the Facebook group.

Andrew Walker, deputy headteacher, said: "We are always keen to support local good causes but it’s not always easy to identify where the help we have to offer could be needed. With Opportunities4Communities, Norfolk Community Foundation has found a simple, but fantastic, way to solve that problem."

Anyone wishing to get involved and support a local charity with time, services, resources, skills, equipment, should email opportunities4communities@norfolkfoundation.com or call 01603 623958.

Offers of money cannot be accepted.











