Winning photos celebrate community spirit for Norfolk Day

The Hamlet won Norfolk Community Foundation's Norfolk Day photo competition. Picture: Richard Jammy Photography smile@richardjarmy.co.uk

Images capturing the important work of a children’s centre, a drop-in service for veterans and a charity that keeps young people safe are winners of a photo competition celebrating Norfolk charities.

The Bridge for Heroes came second in the Norfolk dAy photo competition. Picture: The Bridge for Heroes The Bridge for Heroes came second in the Norfolk dAy photo competition. Picture: The Bridge for Heroes

Norfolk Community Foundation have announced the winners of their photo competition celebrating the vital work of small charities and groups in local communities for Norfolk Day.

Claire Cullens, CEO of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “Huge congratulations to our competition winners and their images which inspire us all.

“Small local charities and voluntary groups are the backbone of many of our local communities and have been working tirelessly during the Covid-19 crisis to support the most vulnerable.

“We are proud to be continuing our celebration of and highlighting these inspirational organisations this Norfolk Day, as part of everything that is best about this wonderful county.”

Mancroft Advice Project come third in the Norfolk Day photo competition. Picture: MAP Mancroft Advice Project come third in the Norfolk Day photo competition. Picture: MAP

This year’s winning image comes from The Hamlet, who provides recreational, educational and social opportunities for children and adults with profound physical/learning disabilities, complex health needs and life limiting medical conditions, from the point of diagnosis into adulthood.

Their Children’s Centre offers specialist support for families and children from 0 to 18 including pre-school; out of school recreational activities; activities to promote sensory and physical development; resources, information and training for families.

The Bridge for Heroes, a drop in centre for service personnel and forces veterans and their families, won a very deserving second place in the competition, receiving £300.

They provide a wide range of immediate support activities including housing, social contact with other veterans, financial and benefits advice, assessment of needs, signposting to relevant specialist support agencies and all round support to those most vulnerable ex-service personnel.

With the drop-in centre forced to close, staff and volunteers have stepped up to provide food supplies and support for the veteran community, many of whom are isolated and in the high risk category.

Mancroft Advice Project won third place, receiving £200. The Norwich based charity MAP has been helping young people to have better, safer, happier lives for nearly 30 years.

Supporting children and young people aged 11-25 across Norfolk, MAP provides advice, counselling and positive activities with a focus on helping those who are most disadvantaged.