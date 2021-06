Published: 7:11 PM June 22, 2021

A new photo competition has been launched ahead of this year’s Norfolk Day in a bid to highlight the inspiring work being done across the county.

Norfolk Community Foundation is inviting charities and voluntary groups in Norfolk to send in their photos capturing community projects in their area.

The winning entry will receive a £500 cash prize, with the second prize of £300 and a third-place prize of £200 to support the work of their organisations.

Launching the initiative, Claire Cullens, the charity's chief executive, said: “Charities and voluntary groups are the backbones of many local communities – and they’ve never been needed more than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the last year, our charities and volunteers have stepped up to adapt and grow their vital services with incredible speed and commitment.

“We’ve been proud to back their innovation, determination, and compassion and we want to especially highlight and thank them for the vital role they continue to play in our communities.”

The photo competition is being run as part of this year’s Norfolk Day celebrations and aims to highlight the inspirational work of local groups who have stepped up during the coronavirus crisis by supporting individuals across the county during a year of unprecedented demand.

Organisations are invited to submit digital images providing a snapshot of work that demonstrates the theme “inspirational” to Norfolk Community Foundation via email to shinebrighter@norfolkfoundation.com by Friday, July 16.

The requirements to enter the competition are:

Photographs must contain people

Photographs must be taken in Norfolk

Entrants must live in Norfolk

Photographs must be in good quality digital format (300 dpi or greater)

Entrants must ensure that everyone featured in the photograph has given their consent to be included and used for the purpose of the competition.

The winning images will be announced in time to celebrate Norfolk Day on Tuesday, July 27, with the Norfolk Community Foundation aiming to feature as many photos as possible as examples of work undertaken throughout the year.

Further information, including competition terms and conditions, can be found on Norfolk Community Foundation’s website.

This year has also seen the launch of the inaugural writing competition, the Norfolk Day Drabble, which is currently open for submissions.

Norfolk-based holiday firm Richardson's is this year's official sponsor of Norfolk Day.