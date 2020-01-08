Surviving Winter: Where does your money go?

For the homeless, every day is difficult, however winter is by far the most challenging time of the year.

King's Lynn Night Shelter has benefitted from funding provided by the Surviving Winter campaign. Photo: Norfolk Community Foundation King's Lynn Night Shelter has benefitted from funding provided by the Surviving Winter campaign. Photo: Norfolk Community Foundation

An estimated 726 homeless people died in 2018 and the average life expectancy of a homeless person is just 47, meaning the struggle continues for 365 days a year.

Norfolk Community Foundation's Surviving Winter Appeal, which is being backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening News, raises funds for charities which help the homeless during their time of need.

Charities such as the King's Lynn Night Shelter, which provides immediate help for up to 23 guests per night every night of the winter from November to March, offering homeless people an evening meal and a safe place to sleep.

The Night Shelter provides hot showers and essential washing and laundry facilities to clean their clothes, along with the opportunity to socialise if they wish. There are board games and volunteers available to chat.

Advice and support is available from other agencies at the shelter, allowing guests to access services that may help them get off the streets long-term.

Approximately 30pc of the Night Shelter's guests are women, most are single, however some couples also stay.

During the winter of 2018/2019 130 people volunteered at the night shelter and many people and businesses donated food, but other costs such as heating and laundry are substantial. This is where the Surviving Winter campaign is able to help by providing funding.

Lucy McKitterick, coordinator at King's Lynn Night Shelter, said: "We're very grateful to all our friends who are helping us care for Norfolk's homeless this winter. Homelessness affects all of us and it's thanks to so many people in our communities coming forward with gifts of money, time and food that we're able to provide this essential service to those in need."

Claire Cullens, chief executive at Norfolk Community Foundation, said: "Our Surviving Winter appeal is proud to support charities such as the King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter who are providing vital help to those who find themselves in desperate situations, and giving people the opportunity to access services that may be able to help turn their lives round in the long term.

"We can only continue supporting these essential charities with people's help. Please help us to transform local lives by donating to the Surviving Winter appeal today."