Emergency Covid winter appeal launched to help most vulnerable

Picture: SuzanaMarinkovic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to impact on more vulnerable people this winter, an emergency appeal has been launched to support those who will need it most.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation.

The Norfolk Community Foundation, in partnership with the Eastern Daily Press, has launched a Surviving the Covid Winter appeal to raise money for charities, voluntary organisations and community groups which will provide a vital life line during the colder months.

At the start of the pandemic, back in March, an emergency Covid-19 community response was launched by the Norfolk Community Foundation, who invested nearly £2 million in urgent aid.

Now the foundation and the EDP are again appealing for support as they fear Norfolk’s most vulnerable could be left feeling colder, hungrier and more isolated than ever before.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “Whether you are struggling to pay your bills and feed your family, have lost a loved one, experienced anxiety, been made redundant or struggled with ill-health, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on many of us.

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel

“The situation in Norfolk is likely to get worse for thousands of people who are, already, barely coping.

“Our fantastic local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations are ready to help, but they need money to deliver their services.

“We have run a Surviving Winter Appeal for the last few years, but it’s never been more important than it is in 2020.

Surviving the Covid Winter appeal.

“Our job is to inspire people and organisations to give so we can then make sure Norfolk charities have the resources they need to carry on doing the work our communities depend on as we move into what is sure to be a difficult winter.”

The Surviving the Covid Winter appeal has been kickstarted by Norfolk County Council, which donated £200,000 to the Norfolk Community Foundation, to support families and vulnerable people facing hardship this Christmas.

The appeal will focus closely on helping those who are homeless, elderly or isolated, but the foundation predict that many more people will be in need this year.

Ms Cullens added: “We would urge anyone who can afford to give, even a small amount, to get in touch with us.

Scan the QR code to donate to the Surviving the Covid Winter appeal.

“Perhaps you receive a winter fuel allowance that you don’t need and would like to help someone else to stay warm?

“Your experience of lockdown may not have been too bad, and you feel that you’d like to support your community.

“Every pound that we raise will enable charities to provide a vital lifeline to people in Norfolk this winter.”

To donate visit the ‘Surviving the Covid Winter appeal’ site, https://www.norfolkfoundation.com/giving-philanthropy/surviving-the-covid-winter/.