Voices from coronavirus frontline to speak at virtual event

General The Lord Dannatt will speak at the event on Thursday, September 3. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Two well-known Norfolk figures who played key roles in the response to the coronavirus pandemic are to speak at a virtual event next month.

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey will speak at the event on Thursday, September 3. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey will speak at the event on Thursday, September 3. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust General Lord Dannatt and Chief Constable Simon Bailey will speak at the talk, which aims to explore the role of charities as the county continues its recovery.

The event will be hosted between 6pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, September 3, by the Norfolk Community Foundation, which invested more than £1million in supporting frontline charities during the height of the pandemic.

Chief executive Claire Cullens said: “We are delighted to have General Lord Dannatt and Simon Bailey to not only offer insight into why Norfolk has been so brilliant at coming together in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, but to explore what this means for our county and local communities in the longer term.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We hope people will able to join us for a discussion on how, together, we can take action to help Norfolk build back brighter.”

For more details on how to join the event, email tessaclarke@norfolkfoundation.com.