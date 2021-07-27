Published: 12:15 AM July 27, 2021

A Norfolk-based charity has announced the winners of its photo competition celebrating the vital work of small charities and groups in the county.

Norfolk Community Foundation launched the competition to coincide with Norfolk Day, and to highlight the work of local and inspirational community and voluntary groups.

The Foundation received many photos illustrating the amazing work that local groups have been doing to benefit their communities at a time when their need has never been greater as a result of Covid-19.

Claire Cullens, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Congratulations to our competition winners and their images which highlight just some of the inspirational work we’re proud to support in Norfolk.

“Our local charities and voluntary groups have been a lifeline for many during the Covid-19 pandemic and we were delighted to continue our annual celebration as part of Norfolk Day to help thank these inspirational organisations for everything they do to make Norfolk shine brighter."

Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ winning entry - Credit: Your Local Paper/Ian Burt Photography

This years’ winning image came from Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which provides relief from the effects of bereavement to children and young people who have suffered the loss of a parent who served in the British Forces, including reserves.

The photo, by Ian Burt Photography, was taken to promote Scotty's Virtual Festival - a fun-filled virtual festival that put smiles on the faces of children and young people when lots of other activities could not go ahead.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers will receive £500.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) secured second place, receiving £300.

NARS provides critical care clinicians who volunteer their services to give specialised medical assistance at major trauma incidents, such as road traffic collisions, industrial and farm accidents, and serious medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest.

They have been saving lives in Norfolk for around 50 years.

Their winning photo, taken by Daniel Lightening Photography, shows the team and some of its lifesaving equipment.

Thornage Hall Independent Living’s winning entry - Credit: Georgie Allpress

And the third-place winner is Thornage Hall Independent Living, and it will receive £200.

The rural north Norfolk-based charity provides supported living, learning, and working for adults with learning disabilities. Alongside supported accommodation, the charity runs a biodynamic farm that produces food for those living on the estate, as well as local sales, and provides a range of craft, IT, and artistic activities for those taking part.

The photo, taken by Georgie Allpress, shows the garden team with some of the first harvested Rainbow Chard.