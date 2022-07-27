Norfolk Community Foundation has announced the winners of its annual Norfolk Day photography competition - Credit: Archant / Submitted

From litter-picking heroes to outstanding athletes, the winners of a competition celebrating the vital work of small charities and groups in the county have been announced.

It comes following the Norfolk Community Foundation’s (NCF) annual photography competition held to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Its aim is to shine a light on the work of inspirational communities and voluntary groups across the region.

Norfolk Community Foundation's chief executive, Claire Cullens - Credit: Norfolk Community Foundation

Claire Cullens, NCF chief executive, said: “Norfolk Day is a perfect moment to highlight everything that makes Norfolk so special.

“This includes the inspirational people doing extraordinary things to make our communities thrive and improve the lives of people who live here.”

More than a hundred photos were received, showing the breadth of community action in the area.

Winner: Special Olympics Norfolk

Special Olympics Norfolk provides sports training and competition to people with intellectual disabilities.

Just as the Paralympics inspires those with physical disabilities, Special Olympics Norfolk allows athletes to show the community and those struggling to adapt to life with an intellectual disability what can be achieved through sporting activity.

The winning photograph shows one of their athletes completing a long jump at the University of East Anglia, and has won the group £500 to support its ongoing work.

Winner of Norfolk Community Foundation's Norfolk Day photography competition, Special Olympics Norfolk - Credit: Special Olympics Norfolk

Second place: Dereham Community Litter Pick Group

A group of volunteers, they organise and run community litter picks around Dereham to keep public spaces clean as well as promoting recycling and educating the community on the environmental impact of littering.

Their winning photo shows a group of volunteers after a busy day of removing rubbish from the streets in Dereham, and has won the group £300.

Second-place winner of Norfolk Community Foundation's Norfolk Day photography competition, Dereham Litter Pick Group - Credit: Dereham Litter Pick Group

Third place: ASD Helping Hands

The charity began with two support groups for families in Norfolk, but now supports over 1,300 families across Norfolk and Suffolk whose lives are affected by an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The winning photograph was taken during a three-day residential trip for young people with diagnosed or suspected ASD, which included a variety of team building and confidence boosting activities while providing respite for their family carers.

ASD Helping Hands won £200.

Third place winner of Norfolk Community Foundation's Norfolk Day photography competition, ASD Helping Hands - Credit: ASD Helping Hands



