How £40,000 funding boost is helping transform lives of young women

PUBLISHED: 06:55 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 20 January 2020

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A £40,000 funding boost has allowed a local foundation to offer its supports to charities helping vulnerable women and girls in their hours of need.

The Norfolk Community Foundation's Together for Women and Girls programme has received £40,000 of national funding, which it is using to help women struggling with drug addiction, abusive relationships and lack of confidence.

The funding has allowed the NCF to provide backing to smaller local charities and groups doing essential work to support women.

Among these is Pandora, a local domestic abuse charity, which with the NCF's support has helped one woman in particular who had hit rock bottom and lost confidence following an abusive and controlling relationship.

Another cause supported was the Magdalene Group, which works with young women who have been victim of sexual abuse in early life.

Clare Cullens, NCF chief executive, said: "This national funding is vital for us to continue to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing Norfolk's women and girls. It is inspiring to see how women's lives are being transformed."

