Search

Advanced search

Norfolk comedian thrilled to be part of new Spitting Image team

PUBLISHED: 06:35 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 14 September 2020

Karl Minns. PIC: Sonya Duncan

Karl Minns. PIC: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2017

A Norfolk comedian has described it as a “real thrill” to be part of the writing team on the new series of Spitting Image.

The satirical TV puppet show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its mid-1980s heyday, returns for a 10-week series next month on Britbox and counts comedian Karl Minns among its writing team.

Mr Minns, who is also one half of comedy duo The Nimmo Twins with Owen Evans, has been performing solo at Chapelfield Gardens over the summer as part of the She Go Does It In A Tent…With Friends show.

But the comedian and writer announced he is delighted to be part of the team bringing Spitting Image back to the small screen on Britbox, a digital subscription service created by the BBC and ITV, on October 3.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Minns said: “I grew up watching Spitting Image, so it’s a real thrill to be on the writing team for the new series.

“Alongside this, I’m also starting work with Armando Iannucci on the second series of Avenue Five for HBO/Sky. Through The Day Today to Partridge I’ve admired Armando’s work for years so to land the job and be on a Zoom call with him the other day, was quite a ‘moment’.

“With COVID decimating live shows and TV work, I reached June genuinely in fear that my career was over. It was a very dark time.

“Between these two and the She Go... shows, it’s been quite a turnaround and something of a vindication for the last three years where I’ve written a shedload of, mostly unpaid, mostly unloved scripts and treatments for broadcasters to read. Never give up. K.”

Mr Minns appeared at Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens last month in which he brought one of his most popular creations, She Go, back to life as well as a host of other comic characters, including Blly Boy.

Spitting Image originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 but returns next month with co-creator Roger Law back on board.

New images of a grinning Prince of Wales with Camilla have been released before the show returns while prime minister Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings are all set to feature in the new series of the show when it begins next month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Testing chaos continues as patients turned away from empty sites

Mike Lowe and Chloe Brown from Earlham with their children. Their son Ethan, 9, needed a coronavirus test after developing a cough and temperature, but they were turned away from a site as they had not been sent a QR code. Photo: Chloe Brown

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Former RAF Marham homes go on sale from £119,000

The RAF Marham homes for sale. Pic: supplied

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC