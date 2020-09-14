Norfolk comedian thrilled to be part of new Spitting Image team

Karl Minns. PIC: Sonya Duncan Archant 2017

A Norfolk comedian has described it as a “real thrill” to be part of the writing team on the new series of Spitting Image.

The satirical TV puppet show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its mid-1980s heyday, returns for a 10-week series next month on Britbox and counts comedian Karl Minns among its writing team.

Mr Minns, who is also one half of comedy duo The Nimmo Twins with Owen Evans, has been performing solo at Chapelfield Gardens over the summer as part of the She Go Does It In A Tent…With Friends show.

But the comedian and writer announced he is delighted to be part of the team bringing Spitting Image back to the small screen on Britbox, a digital subscription service created by the BBC and ITV, on October 3.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Minns said: “I grew up watching Spitting Image, so it’s a real thrill to be on the writing team for the new series.

“Alongside this, I’m also starting work with Armando Iannucci on the second series of Avenue Five for HBO/Sky. Through The Day Today to Partridge I’ve admired Armando’s work for years so to land the job and be on a Zoom call with him the other day, was quite a ‘moment’.

“With COVID decimating live shows and TV work, I reached June genuinely in fear that my career was over. It was a very dark time.

“Between these two and the She Go... shows, it’s been quite a turnaround and something of a vindication for the last three years where I’ve written a shedload of, mostly unpaid, mostly unloved scripts and treatments for broadcasters to read. Never give up. K.”

Mr Minns appeared at Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens last month in which he brought one of his most popular creations, She Go, back to life as well as a host of other comic characters, including Blly Boy.

Spitting Image originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 but returns next month with co-creator Roger Law back on board.

New images of a grinning Prince of Wales with Camilla have been released before the show returns while prime minister Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings are all set to feature in the new series of the show when it begins next month.