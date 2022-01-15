Coastguard to mark 200 years with combined 'casting'
- Credit: Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard
Norfolk and Waveney's Coastguard stations will today (January 15) celebrate 200 years of saving lives on our shores.
To mark the milestone, crew members from stations right around the coastline of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will cast throwlines into the sea as a symbol of the service's dedication.
Ben Morgan, senior coastal operations officer for East Anglia, described the bicentenary as a "huge milestone".
Mr Morgan said: “We wanted to mark the occasion in a way which is unique to us and which demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe on the coast and at sea.
"The symbolic casting of throwlines across the region today is a reflection of the commitment given by all of our volunteers who are prepared to leave the safety of their families - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help others in need.
"I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank all of those volunteers, past and present, for everything they have done and continue to do for the organisation.”
