Norfolk Coast Path to close for eight weeks

Norfolk Coast Path is set to close for eight weeks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A stretch of the Norfolk Coast Path in the west of the county is set to close for eight weeks as resurfacing work takes place.

Work to replace the section of path between Brancaster Staithe and The Drove at Burnham Deepdale will begin on Monday, December 13.

Due to the nature of the work Norfolk County Council has decided to close this section of the coast path while the surface improvement work is under way.

The project will involve levelling out the current surface, and re-establishing the width, laying a new unsealed granite surface which will be between 1.2 metres and 1.5 metres wide.

It is hoped the work will create an improved and more accessible route for people walking along the path.

The improvements aim to help the route’s biodiversity by providing a suitable surface and stopping the need to walk on the surrounding areas.

While this section of the Coast Path is closed there will be a temporary diversion route in place along footpaths and pavements – with pedestrians urged to follow the path along the A149 between the Jolly Sailors and the Dalegate Market shops.

The work, which will cost £52,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.