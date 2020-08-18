Norfolk Coast Partnership fund launches new grant scheme

A new fund has been launched for projects which bring environmental benefits to the Norfolk Coast and its communities.

The Norfolk Coast Partnership has announced a new pot of grants ranging from £500 to £3000 for community schemes which benefit the Norfolk Coast and help people enjoy everything it has to offer.

The fund has been made possible thanks to the sale of merchandise created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the designation of the Norfolk Coast as an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Estelle Hook, Norfolk Coast Partnership manager, said: “We are grateful to all those who have purchased our products, and the shops and outlets that have stocked them.

“Now we’ve built up sufficient funds, we’re keen to hear ideas for how the money can be spent, so get in touch with us if you think of a project you could take forward.”

For further information or to discuss project ideas contact Helen Timson via: helen.timson@norfolk.gov.uk. Projects encouraging people of diverse ethnicities, age groups and accessibility needs to experience and enjoy the area are particularly welcomed.