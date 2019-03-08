Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

More than 5,000 homes affected by power cut

PUBLISHED: 14:36 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 August 2019

More than 5,000 homes in Hemsby, Burgh Castle and Caister were left without power on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

More than 5,000 homes in Hemsby, Burgh Castle and Caister were left without power on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

More than 5,000 homes in Norfolk were left without power on Friday afternoon due to a faulty piece of network equipment.

Residents in Hemsby, Burgh Castle, Caister and Martham were affected by the power cut which was reported at 4.43pm.

By 5.48pm UK Power Networks said the majority of customers had their electricity restored.

You may also want to watch:

690 homes were still affected but residents were told the power would be back on between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

If you were affected by the power cut email joseph.norton@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

‘It was putrid’ - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

Colin Farrow said the smell of the sea bass was putrid. Picture: Colin Farrow

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Newcastle – Premier League football returns to Carrow Road

Norwich City are hoping to build on a positive second half to their 4-1 loss at Liverpool on the opening night of the Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

STARTING XIs: Leitner starts as Canaries take on Newcastle in first home game

Moritz Leitner starts for Norwich City against Newcastle, after impressing off the bench during last weekend's loss at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Points not plaudits is the currency for City

Kenny McLean is a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke strikes a deal with Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City's fans to deliver against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists