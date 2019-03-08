More than 5,000 homes affected by power cut

More than 5,000 homes in Hemsby, Burgh Castle and Caister were left without power on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps Archant

More than 5,000 homes in Norfolk were left without power on Friday afternoon due to a faulty piece of network equipment.

Residents in Hemsby, Burgh Castle, Caister and Martham were affected by the power cut which was reported at 4.43pm.

By 5.48pm UK Power Networks said the majority of customers had their electricity restored.

690 homes were still affected but residents were told the power would be back on between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

