Norfolk's second Climate Summit starts this week

Published: 11:46 AM June 14, 2021

The Norfolk Climate Summit will run between June 16 and June 19. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/piyaset - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Green jobs, food, farming and activism are among the topics to be discussed at the second Norfolk Climate Summit.

The online event co-hosted by Norwich Green New Deal Hub, Norwich Campaign Against Climate Change and the COP26 Coalition will run online from June 16 to 19.

Teenage climate striker Dylan Hamilton, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and tax expert Prof Richard Murphy are among the speakers of the summit, which is taking place in the run up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

It follows the conclusion of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The full timetable of talks is as follows:

You may also want to watch:

Wednesday June 16, 6pm to 8pm:

6pm - Extreme weather

7pm - Food and farming

Thursday June 17, 6pm to 8pm:

6pm - False solutions

7pm - Green jobs

Friday June 18, from 6pm to 8pm:

6pm - Art, activism and road protests

7pm - Twyford Rising book launch

Saturday, June 19 from 4pm to 7pm:

4pm Suzanne Jeffery, Campaign Against Climate Change

4.30pm Amanda Fox, XR Money Rebellion

5.30pm Dylan Hamilton, Fridays4Future (youth climate strikes)

6.30pm Camille Barbagallo, COP26 Coalition.

Attendees only need to register once at https://actionnetwork.org/events/norfolk-climate-summit