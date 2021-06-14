Norfolk's second Climate Summit starts this week
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Green jobs, food, farming and activism are among the topics to be discussed at the second Norfolk Climate Summit.
The online event co-hosted by Norwich Green New Deal Hub, Norwich Campaign Against Climate Change and the COP26 Coalition will run online from June 16 to 19.
Teenage climate striker Dylan Hamilton, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and tax expert Prof Richard Murphy are among the speakers of the summit, which is taking place in the run up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
It follows the conclusion of the G7 summit in Cornwall.
The full timetable of talks is as follows:
You may also want to watch:
Wednesday June 16, 6pm to 8pm:
6pm - Extreme weather
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
- 2 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
- 3 Thieves swam across river to steal paddleboards from new firm
- 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
- 5 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
- 6 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
- 7 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
- 8 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
- 9 Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park
- 10 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched
7pm - Food and farming
Thursday June 17, 6pm to 8pm:
6pm - False solutions
7pm - Green jobs
Friday June 18, from 6pm to 8pm:
6pm - Art, activism and road protests
7pm - Twyford Rising book launch
Saturday, June 19 from 4pm to 7pm:
4pm Suzanne Jeffery, Campaign Against Climate Change
4.30pm Amanda Fox, XR Money Rebellion
5.30pm Dylan Hamilton, Fridays4Future (youth climate strikes)
6.30pm Camille Barbagallo, COP26 Coalition.
Attendees only need to register once at https://actionnetwork.org/events/norfolk-climate-summit