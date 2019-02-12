Search

Clergyman dies after collapsing while cycling

PUBLISHED: 16:08 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 01 March 2019

Canon Steve Wright, the priest in charge of the Quidenham group of parishes in South Norfolk , who has paid tribute to Rev Michael Richardson who has died. Picture: Antony Kelly

Canon Steve Wright, the priest in charge of the Quidenham group of parishes in South Norfolk , who has paid tribute to Rev Michael Richardson who has died. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

A clergyman who suffered a heart attack while cycling in his parish has died.

Banham Church one of the Quidenham group of parishes in South Norfolk where Rev Michael Richardson was an assistant minister. Picture: Antony KellyBanham Church one of the Quidenham group of parishes in South Norfolk where Rev Michael Richardson was an assistant minister. Picture: Antony Kelly

Tributes have been paid to Rev Michael Richardson who died today (March 1) in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he had been in a critical condition since being found lying on the road leading into New Buckenham, close to Attleborough, at 11am on Wednesday.

Emergency services including the East Anglia Air Ambulance were called to Castle Hill Road where Rev Richardson received prolonged treatment at the roadside before being taken to hospital.

Mr Richardson, who was aged in his 80s, was an assistant minister with the Quidenham group of six parishes in South Norfolk, including churches in Banham, New and Old Buckenham, Eccles and Quidenham.

The priest in charge, Canon Stephen Wright said: “We are all reeling by this very sad news. It is just so unexpected and out of the blue, with no warning at all. He was healthy the type that when everyone is having flu he seemed immune.

Rev Michael Richardson was discovered in the road close to New Buckenham. Picture: Adrian CableRev Michael Richardson was discovered in the road close to New Buckenham. Picture: Adrian Cable

“As I understand it while he was cycling he had a heart attack. There was a young man there who was absolutely heroic who kept giving him CPR.

“Because of his efforts the family were able to see him before he died. The last day or so he was in hospital unable to talk or give any response but still there in spirit.”

His death was announced in the parishes’ online newsletter stating: “We give thanks for the life and inspiration of Rev Michael Richardson who died on March 1, and we pray for Jane and the family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Richardson, his wife Jane and large family had lived in the Banham area for a long time and he would be much missed by the community, said Canon Wright.

“He had been involved in the parishes a very long time,” he said. “He was very well known. He was really a member of two churches, the Anglican church but also the New Life Church in Banham.

“We will be doing a service for him but when and where that will be I can’t say yet. I have not been able to see the family yet though I know them well. They are a large family and they have been gathering today. He was a delightful man, very thoughtful and caring.”

