Search

Advanced search

Churches recived £1/2m in grants

PUBLISHED: 19:14 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 17 September 2020

Norfolk Churches Trust chairman Peter Sheppard. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk Churches Trust chairman Peter Sheppard. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Almost £500,000 in repair and conservation grants have been awarded to churches across Norfolk.

Norfolk Churches Trust president General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk Churches Trust president General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In the chairman’s report to the 44th annual meeting of the Norfolk Churches Trust, Peter Sheppard said that a further increase in membership had boosted funds.

While £171,825 of grants had been made in the last year to 41 churches, the trust had also paid £135,589 to 37 churches.

Mr Sheppard told the 19 members attending the virtual meeting that many churches had not been able to carry out repair programmes because of postponed and cancelled fundraising events.

As a result, some £292,953 in grants, which had been awarded, had not yet been paid over to churches.

Membership, as previously reported in the EDP, had risen from 1,483 in March 2019 to 1,541 - an increase of four per cent.

You may also want to watch:

New efforts to boost membership and especially to encourage supporters under 30, are planned. Mr Sheppard said that the trustees want to have a reduced annual rate subscription for under 30s.

A further priority is to make it as easy as possible to join the trust with online subscription and payment through a revitalised website, he added.

David Missen, treasurer, said that the trust’s finances remained strong but that Covid-19 had forced cancellation of many key fundraising events – for example the Stately Car Boot sale now planned for May 2021.

He suggested that the future level of grants may have to be trimmed, possibly by half to between £50,000 to £60,000.

The trust had seen an increase in membership income from £37,000 to £41,185 and a number of legacies had contributed £35,000 – an increase from £5,000 in the previous year.

Mr Sheppard said the Norfolk Bike Ride, which took place last weekend, was probably the trust’s only major fundraising event. Last year, it raised more than £94,000. Over the past 35 years, the “Bike, Drive and Ride” event had raised more than £2.6m.

General the Lord Dannatt, president, who presided, welcomed members and thanked supporters for their efforts over the year. He thanked the 120 members for sending their postal votes.

*Have you got a story about your church? Email: ian.clarke@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

What are current coronavirus rates across Norfolk?

Norwich city centre in the September heat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich pop star Bailey May robbed in village

Now United star Bailey May of Norwich, who was robbed Photo: Neil Perry

Dog dies and two others seriously ill after walking in Sandringham woods

Maggie Hands' dog, Kiki, (second from left) died while Jess (second from right) and Minnie (right) became seriously ill after contracting Seasonal Canine Illness at Sandringham woods. Picture: Maggie Hands

Police launch investigation after Canaries fans become targets of abuse

Well-known Norwich City fans were targeted in a Twitter poll earlier this week. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Photos show how empty Postwick’s coronavirus testing site really is

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre at around midday on 16 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page