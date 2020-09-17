Churches recived £1/2m in grants

Norfolk Churches Trust chairman Peter Sheppard. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Almost £500,000 in repair and conservation grants have been awarded to churches across Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Churches Trust president General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk Churches Trust president General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In the chairman’s report to the 44th annual meeting of the Norfolk Churches Trust, Peter Sheppard said that a further increase in membership had boosted funds.

While £171,825 of grants had been made in the last year to 41 churches, the trust had also paid £135,589 to 37 churches.

Mr Sheppard told the 19 members attending the virtual meeting that many churches had not been able to carry out repair programmes because of postponed and cancelled fundraising events.

As a result, some £292,953 in grants, which had been awarded, had not yet been paid over to churches.

Membership, as previously reported in the EDP, had risen from 1,483 in March 2019 to 1,541 - an increase of four per cent.

You may also want to watch:

New efforts to boost membership and especially to encourage supporters under 30, are planned. Mr Sheppard said that the trustees want to have a reduced annual rate subscription for under 30s.

A further priority is to make it as easy as possible to join the trust with online subscription and payment through a revitalised website, he added.

David Missen, treasurer, said that the trust’s finances remained strong but that Covid-19 had forced cancellation of many key fundraising events – for example the Stately Car Boot sale now planned for May 2021.

He suggested that the future level of grants may have to be trimmed, possibly by half to between £50,000 to £60,000.

The trust had seen an increase in membership income from £37,000 to £41,185 and a number of legacies had contributed £35,000 – an increase from £5,000 in the previous year.

Mr Sheppard said the Norfolk Bike Ride, which took place last weekend, was probably the trust’s only major fundraising event. Last year, it raised more than £94,000. Over the past 35 years, the “Bike, Drive and Ride” event had raised more than £2.6m.

General the Lord Dannatt, president, who presided, welcomed members and thanked supporters for their efforts over the year. He thanked the 120 members for sending their postal votes.

*Have you got a story about your church? Email: ian.clarke@archant.co.uk.