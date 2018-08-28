Your chance to visit Bethlehem (in the heart of mid Norfolk)

Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church. Archant

A Norfolk church is staging a living nativity plus a performance of Dickens’ Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it before.

The Fountain Of Life Church at Ashill, near Watton, is re-creating ancient Bethlehem which people can wander through on Sunday December 16 during an outdoor event called Christmas Alive.

Visitors are being promised a Roman soldier on horseback, Mary riding a donkey, dancing shepherds and Magi with birds of prey.

The church, which is based at the Well Christian Centre on Swaffham Road, has been doing a Christmas event for the past two years and it has grown in popularity.

There will be two performances of Scrooge Reworked at 2.30 and 6pm and the Bethlehem village will be open from 4-6pm.

Rachel Kehoe, from the Fountain of Life, said: “We have been doing the event for the last two years and it has grown signifacantly, so much so that we have outgrown the church!

“This year I’ve had a vision for quite a spectacular re-enactment of the Nativity story and so we are doing an outdoor event, which gives us much more scope. “People can immerse themselves in our ancient Bethlehem living nativity village plus enjoy a performance of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it before!”

Mrs Kehoe added; “Christmas Alive is for the whole family. Visitors can come and wander through the atmospheric village market and enjoy the sights, aromas and flavours of ancient Bethlehem.

“There will be weavers and spinners, inn keepers, carpenters and stone masons, apothecary, Roman Centurions, tax collectors, shepherds - come and experience life as it was at the time Jesus was born.

“Plus we have the amazing ‘re-worked’ performance of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. What if, Scrooge met the baby Jesus? One child, one man, one life-changing night and the world will never be the same again.”

There will also be music and lots of family activities.

The event is all free.

Performances will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies.