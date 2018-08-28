Search

Advanced search

Your chance to visit Bethlehem (in the heart of mid Norfolk)

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:50 14 December 2018

Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church.

Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church.

Archant

A Norfolk church is staging a living nativity plus a performance of Dickens’ Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it before.

Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church. Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church.

The Fountain Of Life Church at Ashill, near Watton, is re-creating ancient Bethlehem which people can wander through on Sunday December 16 during an outdoor event called Christmas Alive.

Visitors are being promised a Roman soldier on horseback, Mary riding a donkey, dancing shepherds and Magi with birds of prey.

The church, which is based at the Well Christian Centre on Swaffham Road, has been doing a Christmas event for the past two years and it has grown in popularity.

There will be two performances of Scrooge Reworked at 2.30 and 6pm and the Bethlehem village will be open from 4-6pm.

Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church. Prepatations for the Christmas Alive event at the Fountain of Life church at Ashill. Picture: Fountain of Life Church.

Rachel Kehoe, from the Fountain of Life, said: “We have been doing the event for the last two years and it has grown signifacantly, so much so that we have outgrown the church!

“This year I’ve had a vision for quite a spectacular re-enactment of the Nativity story and so we are doing an outdoor event, which gives us much more scope. “People can immerse themselves in our ancient Bethlehem living nativity village plus enjoy a performance of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it before!”

Mrs Kehoe added; “Christmas Alive is for the whole family. Visitors can come and wander through the atmospheric village market and enjoy the sights, aromas and flavours of ancient Bethlehem.

“There will be weavers and spinners, inn keepers, carpenters and stone masons, apothecary, Roman Centurions, tax collectors, shepherds - come and experience life as it was at the time Jesus was born.

“Plus we have the amazing ‘re-worked’ performance of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. What if, Scrooge met the baby Jesus? One child, one man, one life-changing night and the world will never be the same again.”

There will also be music and lots of family activities.

The event is all free.

Performances will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

Opinion Running column: Mark Armstrong is ready to enjoy the festive season... but not too much

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast